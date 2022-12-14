A Lurgan woman who shouted racial abuse at neighbours has been sentenced to six months in jail on a litany of assault and drug offences.

Rachel McStravick, aged 27, of Albert Avenue faced charges including assault, criminal damage, possession of illegal drugs and disorderly behaviour.

A prosecutor told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 14) that police were called to the injured party’s address in Lurgan on April 30 in response to a reported ‘hate crime’.

She said: “He stated the defendant was verbally abusive and aggressive, swearing and shouting at them outside their property. The injured party stated the defendant caused damage to a mobile phone and injury to his hand by swiping at him and knocking the phone to the ground. The defendant was shouting for both injured parties to return to their home country.

"The female injured party stated the defendant struck her on the head, kicked out at her and also caused bruising to her upper arm by pushing her arm down on top of a fence. The male injured party then recorded mobile phone footage of encounter which showed the defendant’s aggressive behaviour and also the defendant lunging towards him also. He also had injury to his arm.”

The prosecutor revealed the defendant made no reply when cautioned but while waiting outside custody she kicked the police vehicle several times attempting to cause damage. This was captured on body-worn camera footage.

In relation to another incident on September 24, 2022, the prosecutor said police were tasked to an ongoing incident in Lurgan at around 7.15pm. The injured parties claimed McStravick had arrived around 7pm ‘notably intoxicated, shouting, screaming and foaming at the mouth’.

She refused to leave when asked and started to punch the male victim across the jaw and the left side of the face with a closed fist twice inside the property and also pushed the female, who was 19 weeks pregnant at the time, on the shoulders.

The defendant was removed from the house by family into the back garden. The male injured party tried to convince the defendant to calm down. He was then punched again to the jaw and side of the face by the defendant.

The prosecutor said: “When the incident was being dealt with by police the defendant spat on the faces of two of the officers. It was noted she was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words and foaming at the mouth. This resulted in arrests for further offences.”

In a third incident, police stopped a car in Albert Street on June 28 around 3pm with four women on board and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

The front seat passenger removed a cannabis joint from the waistline of her trousers and handed it to police. Then removed two strips of pregabalin tablets from the glove box of the car and handed them to police. She admitted they were hers and for her own personal use.

On the fourth incident, on August 28 at 10.20pm, police called at Albert Avenue, Lurgan and during a search police found pregabalin tablets sitting on the table. She admitted they were hers without prescription.

McStravick’s defence barrister David McKeown said there is ‘a common theme that this young lady suffers from drug and alcohol misuse’.

Mr McKeown said that since this she has spent a week in Hydebank, and it ‘seems to have been a chastening experience for her and certainly something she is not keen to repeat’.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “I am dealing with four incidents and four different sets of charges and I am completely within the law to give you a separate sentence for each one on after the other. That would make a very long prison sentence.

"Of all the offences before me, the one that galls me the most is the one with the hate crime attached to it.”

"I find the two assaults plus the criminal damage are motivated by racial hostility. For each of the two assaults I will impose a period of three months, for the criminal damage six months and the disorderly behaviour three months. Plus a £25 Offender Levy.

"For the drugs matters there will be a period of two months on each. For the assaults on police there will be period of three months in respect of each of the charges.

"Legally there is no reason why I can’t run all these one after the other because they were all separate offences but that would result in a very lengthy prison sentence. Taking into consideration your pleas of guilty and taking in consideration your record, I am going to take the unusual step that all those periods of custody will run concurrently which will leave a total of a six months sentence.

"But the drugs offences leave you in direct breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed on January 26 this year. I am invoking that to the full extent of two months and I am ordering that it will run consecutively with the six months imposed today which makes it a total of eight months in prison.”

Mr McKeown asked for bail to appeal with release.