Lurgan woman threatened with knife after garden hose is put through letterbox and water turned on
It was also reported that a garden hose was put through the letterbox and water turned on during the incident.
Police are appealing for information from anyone who may seen anything suspicious in the area on Saturday morning.
A PSNI spokesperon said: “It was reported that at around 6.45am, a garden hose was put through the letterbox of a property in the Kilvergan Heights area of the town, and the water turned on.
"The resident of the property came downstairs and opened the door where she was threatened by a man with a knife, who grabbed at her before making off on foot in the direction of Kilvergan Road.
"Understandably, the woman was left extremely distressed by this incident.
"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 329 of 04/05/24.“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"
Police said the suspect is described as dressed in all-black clothing with a mask.
They have also urged anyone living in the area to check their CCTV and doorbell footage for any sightings of this man.