Lurgan woman, who allowed a friend to drive her Audi uninsured into Craigavon courthouse car park, gets penalty points and fine
Niamh Elizabeth Hamill, aged 30, from Ballynamoney Road, Lurgan, failed to appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 3) charged with permitting the vehicle to be used with no vehicle test certificate and no insurance.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would proceed despite her non-attendance.
A prosecutor told the court: “On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 police observed a grey Audi A4 being driven by a Blaine McDonald into the car park of Craigavon courthouse. Niamh Hamill was sitting in the front passenger seat. The Audi came to a stop in the car park and both exited and entered the court house. The Audi was insured to Ms Hamill and the vehicle test certificate had expired on June 10, 2021. The Audi was first registered in the UK in September 2008 so required a valid Vehicle Test Certificate.
"Police entered the courthouse and spoke with both people present. Ms Hamill confirmed she owned the Audi and was insured to drive it. She had given permission to Mr McDonald to drive the Audi as she was feeling unwell. Mr McDonald was asked to provide insurance to drive the Audi and he claimed he had motor trade policy that allowed him to drive any vehicle. Police asked Mr McDonald to provide those documents. Ms Hamill was cautioned and was told she would be reported to the PPS for permitting no insurance and permitting no vehicle test certificate.
"Police confirmed with AXA Insurance that Mr McDonald had a motor trade insurance policy but this would not have covered him to drive the Audi,” said the prosecutor.
District Judge Francis Rafferty asked if the prosecutor knew what happened with McDonald. The prosecutor said McDonald was convicted and he appealed it and it was varied to six penalty points. The district judge said: “So he was prosecuted.”
For Hamill, the district judge said: “For permitting no test certificate there will be a fine of £100. For permitting no insurance there will be six penalty points, a fine of £200 plus the offender’s levy.”