A Lurgan woman, who allowed a male friend to drive her car into Craigavon courthouse car park while uninsured, has been convicted of motoring offences.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Niamh Elizabeth Hamill, aged 30, from Ballynamoney Road, Lurgan, failed to appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 3) charged with permitting the vehicle to be used with no vehicle test certificate and no insurance.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would proceed despite her non-attendance.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor told the court: “On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 police observed a grey Audi A4 being driven by a Blaine McDonald into the car park of Craigavon courthouse. Niamh Hamill was sitting in the front passenger seat. The Audi came to a stop in the car park and both exited and entered the court house. The Audi was insured to Ms Hamill and the vehicle test certificate had expired on June 10, 2021. The Audi was first registered in the UK in September 2008 so required a valid Vehicle Test Certificate.

"Police entered the courthouse and spoke with both people present. Ms Hamill confirmed she owned the Audi and was insured to drive it. She had given permission to Mr McDonald to drive the Audi as she was feeling unwell. Mr McDonald was asked to provide insurance to drive the Audi and he claimed he had motor trade policy that allowed him to drive any vehicle. Police asked Mr McDonald to provide those documents. Ms Hamill was cautioned and was told she would be reported to the PPS for permitting no insurance and permitting no vehicle test certificate.

"Police confirmed with AXA Insurance that Mr McDonald had a motor trade insurance policy but this would not have covered him to drive the Audi,” said the prosecutor.

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked if the prosecutor knew what happened with McDonald. The prosecutor said McDonald was convicted and he appealed it and it was varied to six penalty points. The district judge said: “So he was prosecuted.”

Advertisement

Advertisement