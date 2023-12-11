Lurgan woman, who called her ex-partner more than 100 times a day, gets suspended jail term
Aisha Iqbal, aged 38, from Avenue Road, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court last Wednesday charged with harassment.
A Prosecutor told the court that on December 18 last year a report was made to police there were frequent phone calls to the injured party over the course of months, “multiple unwanted phone calls and one particularly disturbing phone call which stated she was going to stab him the following day”.
Police spoke with the injured party at his home address. “He made police aware he had been receiving hundreds of phone calls from the defendant and many were of an abusive nature. The phone call he received on the evening of December 18 was the final straw. It contained the threat and there was concern it would actually occur. Despite warning the defendant that he did not wish her to contact him persistently, she did not desist from this behaviour. There were multiple calls shown reaching over 100 calls a day,” said the Prosecutor.
When police arrived to speak to the injured party, he received a call from the defendant. One of the constables answered the phone and the defendant was advised to stop the behaviour. She was arrested the next day on December 19 and interviewed.
District Judge Francis Rafferty asked Iqbal’s defence lawyer if he had anything to add to the Pre-Sentence Report, saying: “She doesn’t really do herself any favours, does she?”
The lawyer said she is in a "tricky situation” in relation to her family situation. The District Judge said: “I understand that but she was dismissive of concerns about her minimal self control. She threatened to stab him having stabbed him previously plus hundreds of calls.”
The District Judge said: “You seem to take the view that you know better than everybody else. That is not the case. Your former partner deserves to go about his business and his parenting unencumbered by your abusive, harassing behaviour.”
He imposed a five months jail term suspended for two years. “If you repeat this behaviour you will go to jail. If you do not interact with him in a calm, rational and sensible manner you will go to jail.”