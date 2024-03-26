Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rosie Molly McCreesh, aged 23, from Sloanhill Court, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on a number of driving charges including driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at a damage only accident.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A Prosecutor said two further charges of failing to remain and failing to report a damage only accident can be withdrawn.

McCreesh’s solicitor said she would be pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop.

The Prosecutor said that on September 13 last year at around 10.15 police received a report of a two-vehicle crash between Roundabout 2 and Roundabout 3 on the Lake Road, Craigavon. They subsequently came to a stop on Millennium Way, Lurgan.

"I believe the injured party was following the defendant ‘s vehicle which hadn’t stopped at the scene,” said the Prosecutor.

"It is alleged the injured party entered the roundabout and the defendant then came around the roundabout too fast, losing control of the vehicle and causing a collision to the injured party’s driver’s side and the defendant’s near-side. The defendant stated she accepted full responsibility for the collision. The injured party attended to make a statement in relation to it and there was a full admission to the careless driving.”

McCreesh’s solicitor said that, in relation to the failing to remain, she was a “fairly anxious young girl”. “Your Worship dealt with her just before Christmas and there was a fairly tragic Pre-Sentence Report in relation to her background.

"She has a lot of issues with anxiety. She said she was scared and panicked and drove on a bit too far,” said the solicitor asking the District Judge to give her as much credit as possible so she can still drive.

District Judge Francis Rafferty gave her three penalty points for driving without due care and attention plus a fine of £150 plus the Offender Levy. For failing to stop she received five penalty points and a £100 fine.