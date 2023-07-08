A woman who was caught having no licence and insurance while test driving a car she said she had bought in Lurgan has been fined a total of £700 at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Ciara Marie Geddis, aged 38, from Brownlow Terrace in Lurgan, faced two charges before Craigavon Magistrates Court of using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving without a licence.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

-

The court heard that on Saturday April 1, 2023, police were on mobile patrol in the Kilwilkie Road area of Lurgan when they saw a blue Seat Leon stopped in the middle of the Levin Road. The defendant, who was the driver, said she had just bought the vehicle and it had broken down. She had no licence and no insurance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barrister Damien Halleron, instructed by McCourt McGlone Solicitors in Lurgan, urged the court to give his client credit for her plea of guilty.

Mr Halleron said: “She had a licence originally. She was then disqualified and then her licence expired and she never renewed her licence. She had bought the vehicle and had intended to get a new licence but didn’t get round to it.

"She accepts she must be disqualified but she has bigger fish to fry for the want of a better expression and I would ask Your Worship to give her some time to pay any fines given where she is for the next 12 weeks,” said the barrister.

District Judge Bernie Kelly fined Geddis £600 for having no insurance plus ordered her to pay the Offender Levy of £25. The district judge also issued a forfeiture order for the vehicle. The defendant is also disqualified from driving for nine months. For driving without a licence Geddis was fined £100 and disqualified from driving for nine months. She was given 20 weeks to pay the fines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a related case, John Paul Ward, aged 40, from Moyraverty Court in Craigavon, was accused at the same court of permitting no insurance and permitting no driving licence.

A prosecutor told the court that police were on mobile patrol in Kilwilkie area and spotted the Seat Leon stopped on the Levin Road. The driver was Ciara Geddis. The defendant, Ward, attended Lurgan police station saying he was the owner of the vehicle and had permitted the first defendant to drive without doing any licence or insurance checks

Ward’s solicitor John McCamble, told the court his client was insured to drive the car which he owned but he had let someone else drive it on a test drive and not properly checked their credentials.

"As a result of this and other things they are no longer on speaking terms. He has a clean licence and went to the police station himself to report this,” said the solicitor.

Advertisement

Advertisement