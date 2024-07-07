Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 41-year-old woman, who rang the PSNI 111 times, resisted police when arrested, a Craigavon court has heard.

Kahlilah Sitler, aged 41, from Hill Street, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with resisting police.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that Sitler had also previously been charged with improper use of telecommunications but this charge was replaced by wasting police time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said the defendant received her mobile phone back on February 1 this year after a previous investigation by police.

“The defendant commenced contact with police again unnecessarily from February 5,” she said adding that from that date to April 17, 2024 the defendant contacted police 111 times and only one call required a police response.

"The remainder of the calls were not issues for police. The defendant was arrested and during arrest she resisted the arrested officer and was therefore arrested for that offence as well," said the prosecutor.

Sitler’s lawyer said his client is originally from Namibia who has completed and NVQ in Business Administration via Belfast Met and is now a research student at Queen’s University studying anthropology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is quite a driven lady. She has three children, one an adult and the others aged 10 and 13. She is not seeing them at present and she is working very hard to have contact. There are mental health issues are in play,” said the lawyer adding that a GP letter outlined her mental illness.

He added that Sitler suffered from a relationship breakdown in August 2023 which has exascerbated these problems.

“There are issues with low mood and alcohol misuse. She came here initially in 2012 with her husband. That relationship broke down in 2017. She entered into a new relationship for four years and then her mental health issues came into play."

The lawyer said Sitler’s primary aim is to resume contact with her children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is on Universal Credit and has very high student loans to the tune of £10k. There is a record and a live suspended sentence but this is the first time she has wasting police time on her record and the first time she has a resisting police.

"The offences relate to nuisance calls. There is nothing malicious. She is more to be pitied than anything else. I think it is indicative of her mental health issues at the time. She also behaved inappropriately when she was arrested. She was agitated and wishes to apologise to police. She should have gone willingly. She instructs that she simply wanted to return to her property to switch off appliances but she did act inappropriately,” said the lawyer.

He added that in the pre-sentence report from Probation has been recommended and she has previous complied with a Community Service Order.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Wasting police time is very serious because it means police are not available for those who actually do need them. All but one of these 111 calls a police response was required. Your attitude to police as well, which was explained by your lawyer, is simply not good enough.”