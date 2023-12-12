A Lurgan woman, who went to her ex-husband’s place of work and “ranted” at him, must wait until the new year to hear what sentence she is to receive.

Kahlilah Rowe, aged 41, from Hill Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with the harassment of her ex-husband. A second charged of breaching a non-molestation order was dismissed by District Judge Francis Rafferty.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

Rowe contested the case and her ex-husband Gary Rowe was called to give evidence to the court. A Prosecutor asked Mr Rowe if he could recall the events of March 30 this year from around 11.45am. Mr Rowe said he was at Mount Zion House in Lurgan spraying weed killer when he was approached by Kahlilah.

"She asked me to take my mask and goggles off and I said no as I was using chemicals,” said Mr Rowe. The witness said the defendant started talking to him but he couldn’t "make sense of it”. Mr Rowe responded: “She was saying things to me like our daughter was born in diamonds.” District Judge Francis Rafferty asked: “So you couldn’t make sense of it because she wasn’t making sense?” Mr Rowe replied: “Yes.” He said this went on for around 20 minutes.

Mr Rowe said when he got home later that afternoon he checked his phone and spotted he had missed calls and text messages from her. He didn’t respond. Later at 8.47pm that evening when he was at home he heard banging and shouting at the door. He said he went upstairs and looked out a window and saw his ex-wife outside and she was “quite irate”. “I tried to calm her down and told her not to do this as the kids were in the house. She refused and it got worse. She started shouting even more and she said I had to call the police and that’s what I did.”

Under cross-examination, the defendant’s barrister asked Mr Rowe: “If - ‘because there is a long history with the children’ – she said that she didn’t want to fight about this anymore or words to that effect?” The witness said yes he did remember her saying that to him. The barrister put it to Mr Rowe the defendant knocked the door but denies “banging and shouting and causing a scene”.

The defendant took the stand. She said on that day when she went to Mount Zion she was “very upset because she had been in the High Court since our divorce but I haven’t seen the kids since 30 July, 2020”. She added: “I haven’t had any contact with my kids, not over the phone. I went to Mount Zion to ask him why can’t I see the children. I told him my dog had to be put down and he said he was very sorry about that. I said to him Gary I don’t want to fight with you anymore. I just want to resolve this outside of the court. It’s not good for my health. He said okay and I left.

"When I went home I felt good. I thought maybe if I contacted him, then out of court we can arrange between us how we are going to have contact arrangements for the children. I thought that he was in a good place and maybe we can resolve this. That’s why I contacted my solicitors,” said the defendant, who added that she was very upset as her ex-husband had not responded to her texts and that’s why she went to the house.

"I went round to the house as I’d had enough,” the defendant told the District Judge. She added that when she went round she rang the door bell and when her ex-husband came out he was “very rude to me”. “He said, ‘have you no shame. You should leave right now.’ I was the one that initially called the police because I thought they would help.”

Under cross-examination a Prosecutor asked the defendant if she was “ranting” at her ex-husband when she first met him that day. She said she was “emotional about the children”.