Lisa Wynea Glendinning, aged 39, from Marlborough Park, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with obstructing police, resisting police, breach of a disqualification under the Welfare of Animals Act and improper use of a public electronic communications network.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A prosecutor told the court that on Sunday, April 30, police recorded a statement of evidence from the injured party who said the defendant had been harassing her by sending messages via Facebook messenger. These offences were alleged to have happened from April 10 to 17 last year.

On April 30 Glendinning was found sitting in a car outside her home and was arrested and cautioned. However she made off from police into her property and locked herself inside, refusing to open the door even after she was given warnings to leave the property.

"She was advised forced entry would have to occur. The defendant was shouting that she wasn’t going anywhere, adding that they needed a warrant. She was further arrested for resisting police,” said the prosecutor.

He added that whilst at the property searching for electronic devices, officers discovered two cats and a dog. These animals were seized by police as the defendant had been issued with a 10-year disqualification in May 2022 banning her from keeping any animals.

Defence barrister Conor Downey said his client had behaved “most unwisely” in obstructing police.

"You will see some equivocation in her pre-sentence report which doesn’t do her any favours. Against that these were fairly early pleas at an early opportunity for her misbehaviour regarding the police. There has been 10 months without any intervening police attention.”

The barrister said that her landlord told her before Christmas that her privately rented home is to be sold but she will soon find herself homeless.

“This will have an impact on her mental health which is already quite delicate,” said Mr Downey, requesting an alternative to prison.