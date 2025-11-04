Lurgan woman wrongfully claimed over £65,000 in benefits

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Nov 2025, 15:23 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 15:32 GMT
A woman has been convicted at Craigavon Crown Court for fraudulently claiming over £65,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled.

Kelly Smyth (38) of Portlec Place, Lurgan, claimed Universal Credit totalling £65,079 whilst failing to declare joint living arrangements.

She was given 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Smyth is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Meanwhile, the Department for Communities says suspected benefit fraud can be reported to it anonymously.

