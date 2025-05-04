Lurgan: young man seriously injured after stabbing at Glenavon Football Club

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th May 2025, 12:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man sustained serious head injuries after being stabbed in Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at the Glenavon Football and Athletic Club.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “We received a report of a stabbing just after midnight on Sunday morning. An 18-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.

Police in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing at the Glenavon Football and Athletic Club in the early hours of Sunday, May 4. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing at the Glenavon Football and Athletic Club in the early hours of Sunday, May 4. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing at the Glenavon Football and Athletic Club in the early hours of Sunday, May 4. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"We know there were a lot of people in the club around the time of the incident, so are asking for anyone who might have information that could help us with our enquiries to call police on 101, quoting reference 04 of 04/05/25.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice