Lurgan: young man seriously injured after stabbing at Glenavon Football Club
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at the Glenavon Football and Athletic Club.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “We received a report of a stabbing just after midnight on Sunday morning. An 18-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.
"We know there were a lot of people in the club around the time of the incident, so are asking for anyone who might have information that could help us with our enquiries to call police on 101, quoting reference 04 of 04/05/25.
"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”