Officers gave the example of a driver they caught on Friday morning driving at 111mph on the M1 motorway.

Posting an image of the speed detection reading on social media, they revealed the driver had claimed he was on his way to take the car for an MOT.

"This morning, officers from Mahon Road station detected this BMW speeding on M1,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The excuse that he was late for an MOT appointment can never justify speeds this high.