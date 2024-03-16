M1 driver clocked by PSNI at 111mph claimed he was going for an MOT test

Police have reminded motorists that excuses don’t cut any ice when it comes to driving at excessive speed.
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Mar 2024, 09:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers gave the example of a driver they caught on Friday morning driving at 111mph on the M1 motorway.

Posting an image of the speed detection reading on social media, they revealed the driver had claimed he was on his way to take the car for an MOT.

"This morning, officers from Mahon Road station detected this BMW speeding on M1,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The excuse that he was late for an MOT appointment can never justify speeds this high.

"The driver has been reported for the offence and will need to attend court in the near future.”