M1 lorry driver arrested after alarmed motorists call PSNI
Police from Mahon Road station confirmed they received a number of calls from the public on Saturday afternoon regarding a lorry travelling along the M1 which was seen swerving across lanes, colliding with the central reservation and a car.
In response to the calls, officers caught up with the lorry further along the M1 in Belfast.
“The driver has now been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, careless driving and possession of a class C drug,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
The lorry driver was taken into police custody.
"We are grateful to the members of the public who contacted us and fortunate that no one was seriously injured,” added the police spokesperson.