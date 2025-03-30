M1: Mazda driver caught doing 102mph on motorway told PSNI his speedometer wasn’t working
Officers from Mahon Road station in Portadown were on duty on the M1 on Saturday night where they “detected a number of drivers showing little regard for the speed limit”.
They said that in one case, a Mazda driver “claimed his speedometer wasn't working so he wasn't aware he was doing 102mph”.
"He'll have an opportunity to explain this to a court in the coming weeks,” a police spokesperson said.
"The driver of an Audi RS4 was detected at 98mph after he overtook one of our unmarked vehicles. He received a fixed penalty notice for excess speed and will receive three penalty points and a £65 fine.”
Commenting on the detections, one person posted on social media: “Every driver / rider must examine their own attitudes. We are operating a potentially lethal instrument. If you cannot accept accountability, refrain from using the roads.”