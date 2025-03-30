M1: Mazda driver caught doing 102mph on motorway told PSNI his speedometer wasn’t working

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Mar 2025, 09:43 BST
One of the latest drivers to be caught travelling at more than 100mph in Northern Ireland told police his speedometer wasn’t working.

Officers from Mahon Road station in Portadown were on duty on the M1 on Saturday night where they “detected a number of drivers showing little regard for the speed limit”.

They said that in one case, a Mazda driver “claimed his speedometer wasn't working so he wasn't aware he was doing 102mph”.

"He'll have an opportunity to explain this to a court in the coming weeks,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said a driver claimed his speedometer wasn't working so he wasn't aware he was doing 102mph. Picture: PSNI

"The driver of an Audi RS4 was detected at 98mph after he overtook one of our unmarked vehicles. He received a fixed penalty notice for excess speed and will receive three penalty points and a £65 fine.”

Commenting on the detections, one person posted on social media: “Every driver / rider must examine their own attitudes. We are operating a potentially lethal instrument. If you cannot accept accountability, refrain from using the roads.”

