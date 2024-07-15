Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorist was watching the Euro 2024 football final on a phone as he drove on the M1 at 70mph, the PSNI has revealed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Road Policing Interceptors team encountered the driver watching highlights of the match on Sunday night while he was travelling on the motorway.

"The phone was mounted on his steering wheel on top of the airbag. He just so happened to be driving at 70mph on the motorway at the time and didn’t notice the Interceptors travelling alongside recording the evidence of his dangerous driving either,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the evening another driver was arrested by the same police crew for drink driving after being detected at more than three times the legal limit.

"He’ll now face the consequences of that in court. Luckily he didn’t encounter anyone else on his journey,” the police spokesperson added.

"Two penalty kicks for the crew.”