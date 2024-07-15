M1 motorist was watching England v Spain Euro final highlights on phone while driving, said PSNI
Officers from the Road Policing Interceptors team encountered the driver watching highlights of the match on Sunday night while he was travelling on the motorway.
"The phone was mounted on his steering wheel on top of the airbag. He just so happened to be driving at 70mph on the motorway at the time and didn’t notice the Interceptors travelling alongside recording the evidence of his dangerous driving either,” a police spokesperson said.
Earlier in the evening another driver was arrested by the same police crew for drink driving after being detected at more than three times the legal limit.
"He’ll now face the consequences of that in court. Luckily he didn’t encounter anyone else on his journey,” the police spokesperson added.
"Two penalty kicks for the crew.”