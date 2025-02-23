M1 motorway driver suspected of drink driving after taking a toilet break on the hard shoulder
Police shared details of the incident on social media on Sunday morning.
"While patrolling the M1 last night, officers from Mahon Road station spotted this Volkswagen Tiguan stopped on the hard shoulder near Lurgan. The driver, who was having a quick toilet break, obviously wasn't able to make it home in time and decided to relieve himself at the roadside instead.
"Unfortunately for him, as he staggered back into his car, we noticed a smell of alcohol coming from his breath,” the post said.
"After he failed the roadside breath test he was arrested and taken to custody. He has since failed to provide an evidential sample of breath in custody and will be charged to court in the morning.”