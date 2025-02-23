M1 motorway driver suspected of drink driving after taking a toilet break on the hard shoulder

A motorist caught making a quick toilet stop on the M1 motorway ended up being arrested for suspected drink driving, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police shared details of the incident on social media on Sunday morning.

"While patrolling the M1 last night, officers from Mahon Road station spotted this Volkswagen Tiguan stopped on the hard shoulder near Lurgan. The driver, who was having a quick toilet break, obviously wasn't able to make it home in time and decided to relieve himself at the roadside instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately for him, as he staggered back into his car, we noticed a smell of alcohol coming from his breath,” the post said.

Police spotted the driver of this vehicle having a toilet break on the M1. Picture: PSNI

"After he failed the roadside breath test he was arrested and taken to custody. He has since failed to provide an evidential sample of breath in custody and will be charged to court in the morning.”