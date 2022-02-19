M1 ‘tailgater’ has Audi seized by police

The vehicle was stopped on Thursday evening (February 17) by the PSNI’s Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Intercept Team officers.

It had been seen traveling in excess of 90mph.

A police spokesperson said that when stopped, the driver produced a non-EU issued driving licence which only entitled them to drive in the UK for 12 months before being required to pass a UK theory and a practical driving test.

The black Audi seized by police on the M1. Picture: PSNI

The driver stated they had been a resident in the UK for more than years.

“Further enquiries showed the driver to be the holder of a UK Provisional driving licence, the passenger was not a qualified driver (over 21, full UK or EU licence holder for three years or more) nor was the vehicle displaying any L plates.

“The driver had also made a false declaration in order to obtain insurance which was cancelled by the insurer from the point of inception.”