A driver in his 20s has been caught driving at 148mph on the M2.

Police say the detection of the very high speed was made by the PSNI Roads Policing Unit on the motorway early on Friday morning. It has been confirmed that the male motorist has now been reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

In a social media post, the PSNI Roads Policing Unit said: “Driver was STOPPED by police, and will be REPORTED to court for this offence.There can be NO MITIGATION for travelling at this speed on a public road.”

In a statement, Sergeant Wallace said: “Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling in a black Seat Leon at excess speed on the M2 in the early hours of Friday morning (November 18).

The speed reading. Picture: PSNi

"The driver, a man aged in his 20s was subsequently reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

"Excessive speed is the single biggest killer of people on our roads. For those drivers who ignore the road safety message, they are likely to encounter local police and Road Policing officers on the motorways, main roads and country roads on any day of the week carrying out speed enforcement operations. For some of these offenders, the margin of their speed may lead to an invitation to the speed awareness course and in some cases prosecution.

"The responsibility for making our roads a safer place is one that we all share. All right thinking and law-abiding motorists will realise that speed restrictions are not there to inconvenience them, but to make our roads safer for everyone.