Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 36-year-old man who stole a box of Pokemon cards worth £39.99 from a 'Game' shop in Ballymena's Tower Centre has been fined £100.

Andrew Maclean, of Hammond Farm in Maghaberry village, admitted the shoplifting incident which happened on April 2 this year.

The defendant was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 9, which heard the Pokemon cards were not recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said the defendant told police the theft had been "really idiotic".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

The defendant told the court he was sorry and "completely embarrassed" about what he had done.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a previously clear record.