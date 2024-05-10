Maghaberry man (36) in court for stealing Pokemon cards in Ballymena
Andrew Maclean, of Hammond Farm in Maghaberry village, admitted the shoplifting incident which happened on April 2 this year.
The defendant was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 9, which heard the Pokemon cards were not recovered.
A prosecutor said the defendant told police the theft had been "really idiotic".
The defendant told the court he was sorry and "completely embarrassed" about what he had done.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a previously clear record.
As well as the £100 fine the judge ordered the defendant to pay £39.99 compensation for stolen goods.