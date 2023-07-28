Register
Maghaberry man fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court for possession of drugs

A man from Maghaberry has been fined for possession of drugs.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST

Phillip Morrison, 33, whose address was given as Glen View in Maghaberry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on June 2, 2023, police observed a Peugeot on the Moira Road in Lisburn.

The vehicle was initially stopped as it was believed there was an issue with the number plate.

A Maghaberry man has been fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court for possession of cannabis. Pic credit: GoogleA Maghaberry man has been fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court for possession of cannabis. Pic credit: Google
During a search of the vehicle a small amount of cannabis was found under the driver’s seat in a bag. There was said to be approximately 1g of herbal cannabis discovered. The police also found a grinder under the driver’s seat.

The defendant was spoken to and made full admission to possession the drugs.

During sentencing Deputy District Judge Peter Mateer told the defendant: “You pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and the law says you get a lesser sentence for that reason.

"You have been before the court on a number of occasions for possessing cannabis, the first time being in 2018.

"The law says this substance is illegal to possess and you consistently possess it and come before the court.

"My duty is to enforce the law. Your last penalty was £200. Today it is £400.

"If you come before the court again you will get a stiffer penalty.”

Mr Mateer also imposed an offender’s levy of £15 and ordered the destruction of the drugs. He allowed the defendant 16 weeks to pay the fines.