Maghaberry woman was on the phone whilst in a queue of traffic at McDonald’s, court hears

A Maghaberry woman has been fined and given penalty points after police saw her using her mobile phone whilst driving.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 18th Mar 2023, 10:25 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 10:26 GMT

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that on October 21, 2022, police observed Laura-Jane Millar (32), whose address was given as Trummery Heights in Maghaberry, in a queue of traffic at Sprucefield Shopping Complex, with a mobile phone in her right hand, pressed to her ear.

She was said to have moved the vehicle forward approximately 30 feet before turning into the entrance to McDonald’s and parking.

The defendant admitted she was on the phone to her partner at the time.

Maghaberry woman fined for using her mobile phone whilst driving. Pic by Google
District Judge Rosie Watters said she believed there was a difference between being on the phone whilst in a queue of traffic at a shopping centre car park and a lorry driver being on the phone whilst driving on the motorway at full speed.

“I do have some sympathy for her,” said Ms Watters.

She imposed a fine of £200 and six penalty points.