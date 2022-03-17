Maghera driver stopped by police on the way to his sister’s home

Retired digger driver Gordon McClenaghan from Mullagh Court in Maghera was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender levy.

McClenaghan admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Magherafelt Magistrates court heard on Wednesday (March 9) how the 67-year-old was stopped by the police in the vicinity of Main Street, Tobermore, on January 28.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry.

Defence lawyer Brendan Kearney explained the defendant was driving from his house to his sister’s house in Tobermore.

Mr Kearney said at the road side McClenaghan had provided a specimen of breath which showed a reading of 67mgs.

The loss of his licence would have “a significant impact” on him as he lived alone, the lawyer stressed.

Mr Kearney said he has five grown-up children but they all lived far away and he has nobody apart from his sister.

Pleading for leniency, Mr Kearney added that the defendant had retired last year and his only income was his pension

Imposing the penalties District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the defendant would qualify automatically for the drink-driving rehabilitation course which, if completed successfully, would entitle him to a reduction in his period of disqualification.