James Harkin (55), from Knockoneill Road, Maghera, was also given three penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.
Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made on November 11 last year on the Castledawson section of the Glenshane Road.
She said the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 70mph on the road which is restricted to 60mph.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton, solicitor, said the defendant admitted the offence and had intended to avail of a fixed penalty, but his licence had expired and it was returned to him.
Mr Atherton explained the defendant is a father-of-three and has been driving for more than 30 years with a clear record.
He pointed out that his licence is essential to him and he had “learned a lesson” from this experience.