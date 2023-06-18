A farmer caught travelling at 70mph on the Glenshane Road near Castledawson, was fined £100 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

James Harkin (55), from Knockoneill Road, Maghera, was also given three penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made on November 11 last year on the Castledawson section of the Glenshane Road.

She said the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 70mph on the road which is restricted to 60mph.

Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton, solicitor, said the defendant admitted the offence and had intended to avail of a fixed penalty, but his licence had expired and it was returned to him.

Mr Atherton explained the defendant is a father-of-three and has been driving for more than 30 years with a clear record.