Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Maghera man accused of breaching court order by sending text message

A man breached a restraining order by sending a text message to his former partner, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has been told.
By MId Ulster Court Reporter
Published 18th Jun 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 08:53 BST

John Christopher McKeever (36), from Antrim View, Upperlands, Maghera, is charged with committing the offence on May 4 last.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would adjourn the case until July 5 for an updated Probation report.

Prosecuting counsel said the restraining order against the defendant had been taken out in 2022 and forbids contact with his partner by text.

Most Popular
Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The lawyer said the injured party shared a message with police sent by McKeever and he was arrested and taken to Coleraine custody suite, where he admitted sending the message.

He said the defendant told police that he was not aware of the contents of the restraining order and thought he could send a text.

A defence solicitor said the defendant immediately made an admission to the matter.

Read More
Mid Ulster-based autism charity FACTS ‘blown away’ by success of comedy shows

He said at the time McKeever had been concerned about his child.