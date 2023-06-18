A man breached a restraining order by sending a text message to his former partner, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has been told.

John Christopher McKeever (36), from Antrim View, Upperlands, Maghera, is charged with committing the offence on May 4 last.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would adjourn the case until July 5 for an updated Probation report.

Prosecuting counsel said the restraining order against the defendant had been taken out in 2022 and forbids contact with his partner by text.

Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The lawyer said the injured party shared a message with police sent by McKeever and he was arrested and taken to Coleraine custody suite, where he admitted sending the message.

He said the defendant told police that he was not aware of the contents of the restraining order and thought he could send a text.

A defence solicitor said the defendant immediately made an admission to the matter.

