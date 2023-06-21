Maghera man allegedly punched and broke finger of neighbour on crutches

A Maghera man who allegedly punched a neighbour in the face and broke his middle finger, was refused bail when he appeared by video-link from Maghaberry Prison at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Joe O'Kane (26), from Meetinghouse Avenue in the town, is charged with resisting police, burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and common assault on March 18 last.

O'Kane is also charged with stealing a bottle of vodka and criminal damage relating to a bathroom door on October 27 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan was told by prosecution counsel that in relation to the alleged incident of March 18, O'Kane entered the victim's home at 5.10am through an unlocked door and repeatedly punched him to the face and head causing cuts and bruising.

The lawyer said the injured party was on crutches at the time and unable to defendant himself.

She alleged O'Kane grabbed his middle finger and pushed it back causing it to break.

Counsel said the victim's brother tried to defend him, but O'Kane allegedly punched him on the chest and ripped his T-shirt.

A police officer said they would be opposed to bail as they believed O'Kane would commit further offences and interfere with witnesses.

Applying for bail, defence lawyer Liam McStay pointed out that in respect of the March offence, O'Kane has already served the equivalent of a six-month jail sentence.

While she appreciated the period of time the defendant has been in custody, Judge Mullan said what concerned her was the proximity of the injured party to O'Kane and she was therefore not minded to grant bail.