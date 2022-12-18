Register
Maghera man breached court order by missing appointments with his probation officer

A South Derry man who prioritised work over completing a probation order for drug offences, has been given a suspended jail sentence.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
5 minutes ago
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 5:25pm

Shane Johnston (25) from The Fort, Maghera, admitted breaching the order.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that Johnston had missed appointments with his probation officer.

A probation officer asked District Judge Oonagh Mullan to revoke the order and impose an alternative sentence.

Court gavel.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said Johnston had prioritised work and was working six days a week as a plasterer.

Mr McStay said it was "clearly a breach” and the defendant was now out of time to complete the probation order.

He added that his job was providing him with an employment foundation for the future and asked the court to take this into consideration.

The lawyer explained the defendant had been found with 70 grams of cannabis in a vehicle with intent to supply and was also charged with possessing the drug, and the probation order was imposed on December 15 last year.