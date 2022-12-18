A South Derry man who prioritised work over completing a probation order for drug offences, has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Shane Johnston (25) from The Fort, Maghera, admitted breaching the order.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that Johnston had missed appointments with his probation officer.

A probation officer asked District Judge Oonagh Mullan to revoke the order and impose an alternative sentence.

Court gavel.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said Johnston had prioritised work and was working six days a week as a plasterer.

Mr McStay said it was "clearly a breach” and the defendant was now out of time to complete the probation order.

He added that his job was providing him with an employment foundation for the future and asked the court to take this into consideration.