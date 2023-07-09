A Maghera man who sent multiple text messages to his former partner in breach of a restraining order, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

John Christopher McKeever, aged 36, from Antrim View, Upperlands, had previously admitted breaching the order relating to an incident on May 1 this year, and the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Defence lawyer Stewart Ballentine explained that the defendant had admitted to sending the messages as he was concerned about his children.

Mr Ballentine added it was hoped that going forward McKeever would have contact with the chilrden.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked it was “very concerning” that the defendant had breached the restraining order within five months.

She told McKeever that she had considered imposing a custodial sentence as he had “obviously not taken the order seriously”.