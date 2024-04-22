Maghera man faces two charges of breaching court restraining order
A Maghera man was connected with two charges relating to the breach of a restraining order when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Peter Oliver Hamill (49) from Hall Street, is charged with contacting the complainant via social media from which he was prohibited from doing between December 28 and February 8 last.
A police officer told the court he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.
District Judge Alan White adjourned the case until May 1 for attitude.