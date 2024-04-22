Maghera man faces two charges of breaching court restraining order

A Maghera man was connected with two charges relating to the breach of a restraining order when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 08:37 BST
Peter Oliver Hamill (49) from Hall Street, is charged with contacting the complainant via social media from which he was prohibited from doing between December 28 and February 8 last.

A police officer told the court he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.

District Judge Alan White adjourned the case until May 1 for attitude.