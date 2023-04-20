Register
Maghera man headbutted two police officers trying to help him, court told

A South Derry man who headbutted two police officers who were trying to help him with an injury, has been jailed for six months.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST

Ruairi Norton (29), from Sunnyside Drive, Maghera, admitted three charges of assaulting police, resisting police and possessing cocaine on December 27, 2021.

Norton was also sentenced in relation to damaing a PSNI car, assaulting a police officer, and possessing cannabis on September 4, 2021; and possessing cannabis on September 13, 2021.

Passing sentence, District Judge Peter Magill said it was clear the defendant has “drug problems and other problems with abuse”.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

He told the defendant, who appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday by video link from Maghaberry Prison, that given his record he had no real choice other than impose a custodial sentence.

Outlining the events of December 27, prosecuting counsel said police attended a report that the defendant had been injured and while trying to help him he began kicking out at them.

The lawyer said Norton headbutted two officers during the incident and while in hospital kicked out at a bed and verbally abused police and staff.

She said while being restrained a white powder was found in his pocket which turned out to be cocaine.

Defence lawyer Eoghan Devlin said the defendant had been sentenced at Coleraine Crown Court for other matters and asked the court not to impose a sentence which would interfere with his release date.

Mr Devlin said Norton has been engaging with addictive services for a long time and is continuing to do so while in prison.