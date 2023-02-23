Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Maghera man in court for resisting a police officer

A South Derry man was fined £100 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for resisting a police officer.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
1 hour ago

Alan Woods (56) from Tullykeeran Gardens, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and a £30 compensation order.

A lawyer from the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service said they were prepared to withdraw a charge of criminal damage relating a police officer's watch arising out of an incident on June 1, 2022.

A defence lawyer said the charges arose out of an incident in which the defendant and his partner would get drunk and then fall out making allegations to the police and "nothing would come of them."

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

He explained that the defendant saw where this was leading and felt that he had been unfairly arrested by the police.

Read More
Wider range of people in Tyrone calling on Co-Ownership amid cost of living cris...

District Judge Oonagh Mullan referred to the defendant’s criminal record, but said she would impose a financial penalty on this occasion.