A South Derry man was fined £100 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for resisting a police officer.

Alan Woods (56) from Tullykeeran Gardens, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and a £30 compensation order.

A lawyer from the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service said they were prepared to withdraw a charge of criminal damage relating a police officer's watch arising out of an incident on June 1, 2022.

A defence lawyer said the charges arose out of an incident in which the defendant and his partner would get drunk and then fall out making allegations to the police and "nothing would come of them."

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

He explained that the defendant saw where this was leading and felt that he had been unfairly arrested by the police.

