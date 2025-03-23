Maghera man stole £500 worth of goods from Sports Direct, Ballymena court hears

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 10:39 BST

A shopper who stole £500 worth of goods from a store in January this year was caught when he was identified upon his return to the shop three days later, a court has heard.

Thomas Galbraith (34), of Mullagh Park, Maghera, had a previous record.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant was in Sports Direct in Ballymena on January 11. He returned to the shop three days later and was identified by staff.

Some of the stolen items were recovered but £200 worth of goods were still missing.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant brought £200 restitution to court.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a relevant record and was identified as a "high risk" of reoffending. He said the defendant had been "trying to tackle" drug issues.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said given the fact that the defendant had brought restitution to court he was suspending a six months prison term for two years.

