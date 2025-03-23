A shopper who stole £500 worth of goods from a store in January this year was caught when he was identified upon his return to the shop three days later, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Galbraith (34), of Mullagh Park, Maghera, had a previous record.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant was in Sports Direct in Ballymena on January 11. He returned to the shop three days later and was identified by staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the stolen items were recovered but £200 worth of goods were still missing.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant brought £200 restitution to court.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a relevant record and was identified as a "high risk" of reoffending. He said the defendant had been "trying to tackle" drug issues.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said given the fact that the defendant had brought restitution to court he was suspending a six months prison term for two years.