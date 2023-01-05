A 57-year-old Maghera man has been sent for trial on charges of sexual communication with a child.

Christopher Joseph Quinn, from Church Way, is also accused of attempting to cause a child to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity; attempting to incite another to take an indecent photograph of a child, and attempting the distribution of an indecent photograph.

The alleged offences happened on dates between March 24, 2020 and July 4, 2020.

When asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 4) if he had anything to say in answer to the charges, Quinn replied "no".

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she was satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer.

She returned Quinn on personal bail of £750 for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, on February 2. The judge also imposed a number of bail conditions. including that the defendant has no contact with anyone under the age of 16.