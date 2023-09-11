Maghera motorist given 12-month disqualification for no insurance
Martin Thomas Patterson, aged 39, from Carson Villas, Upperlands, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 4.45pm on July 3 last, police stopped a car being driven by the defendant at Kilrea Road, Upperlands, as checks showed there was no insurance policy in place.
The lawyer said further checks revealed the defendant had six active penalty points on his driving licence.
Patterson, who was not professionally represented, appeared in court to admit the offence.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that this would be the defendant's fourth conviction for no insurance.
Ms Mullan told Patterson he had a terrible record for "all sorts of motoring offences" and, unfortunately, there would have to be a one-year disqualification due to the accumulation of the penalty points.