A South Derry motorist was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.

Martin Thomas Patterson, aged 39, from Carson Villas, Upperlands, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 4.45pm on July 3 last, police stopped a car being driven by the defendant at Kilrea Road, Upperlands, as checks showed there was no insurance policy in place.

The lawyer said further checks revealed the defendant had six active penalty points on his driving licence.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Patterson, who was not professionally represented, appeared in court to admit the offence.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that this would be the defendant's fourth conviction for no insurance.