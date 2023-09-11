Register
Maghera motorist given 12-month disqualification for no insurance

A South Derry motorist was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Martin Thomas Patterson, aged 39, from Carson Villas, Upperlands, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 4.45pm on July 3 last, police stopped a car being driven by the defendant at Kilrea Road, Upperlands, as checks showed there was no insurance policy in place.

The lawyer said further checks revealed the defendant had six active penalty points on his driving licence.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Patterson, who was not professionally represented, appeared in court to admit the offence.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that this would be the defendant's fourth conviction for no insurance.

Ms Mullan told Patterson he had a terrible record for "all sorts of motoring offences" and, unfortunately, there would have to be a one-year disqualification due to the accumulation of the penalty points.