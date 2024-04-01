Maghera motorist's car had flat tyre and was missing wheel nuts on M2 motorway
Ben Montgomery (19), of Well Lane at Culnady, near Maghera, admitted a charge of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition on November 16 last year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard a front tyre was flat. The defendant said he had not realised it was flat as the steering wasn't "pulling".
A prosecutor said there were two nuts missing from the flat tyre wheel and two were missing from the other front wheel whilst each rear wheel had a missing nut.
The defendant, who had a previously clear record, told the court all the wheel nuts had been on his car but they must have not all have been put back after he had taken it to a repair shop to get two wheels fixed.
District Judge Nigel Broderick fined the defendant £150. The charges does not attract penalty points.