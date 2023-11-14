Register
Maghera pair to stand trial on charges of possessing an offensive weapon in public place

Two Maghera men have been returned for trial on charges relating to possessing an offensive weapon.
Gerard Quinn, aged 57, from Largantogher Park, is accused of possessing a pellet air pistol in suspicious circumstances, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing an offensive weapon, a crossbow, in a public place, and assaulting and resisting a police officer.

Ruairi Norton, aged 30, whose address was given as Sunnyside Drive, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon, a crossbow, in a public place.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that the alleged offences happened at Largantogher Park, Maghera, on September 13, 2021.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Both accused said they understood the charges against them and had nothing to say in answer to them.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan returned them for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court sitting on December 6.

She released Quinn on bail of £500 and Norton was remanded in continuing custody at Magilligan Prison until the date of the arraignment.