Maghera: PSNI seek information following 'extremely distressing' incident as man is 'struck by baseball bat'

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 10:46 BST

A man was taken to hospital after being reportedly struck by a baseball bat during a serious assault in Maghera.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to the reported incident in the early hours of Monday.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Shortly after 1am, it was reported that a man entered a house in the Crew Road area and used a baseball bat to assault a male occupant, striking him around the head.

"He then proceeded to assault the man with his fists, again striking him around the head. The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his ear, head, chest and face.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his ear, head, chest and face following a reported assault in Maghera on Monday morning. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his ear, head, chest and face following a reported assault in Maghera on Monday morning. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
A man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his ear, head, chest and face following a reported assault in Maghera on Monday morning. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"A female occupant was also present at the time of the reported assault, however she was not injured. Nonetheless, this was an extremely distressing incident, and our enquiries are ongoing this morning to establish the circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 65 of 02/06/25.

