Maghera teen ends up in court for possessing ‘small amount’ of cannabis

A teenager was fined £100 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for possessing three grams of cannabis.
By Mid UIster Court Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST

Nineteen-year-old Michael Woods, from Mullagh Park in Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for having the drug in his possession.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan was told that police on patrol in Maghera noted a car with five male occupants onboard pulling into the forecourt of a service station at Coleraine Road on March 7 this year.

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped with the vehicle and spoke to the occupants and due to observations made, a search under the misuse of drugs act was conducted.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

A small quantity of what was believed to be marijuana was found, the lawyer added.

A defence lawyer stressed that it was a "small amount" of cannabis, about three grams.

He said the defendant was 18 at the time of the incident and had cooperated with the police..

Judge Mullan made a destruction order in respect of the cannabis.