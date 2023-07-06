Nineteen-year-old Michael Woods, from Mullagh Park in Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for having the drug in his possession.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan was told that police on patrol in Maghera noted a car with five male occupants onboard pulling into the forecourt of a service station at Coleraine Road on March 7 this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said police stopped with the vehicle and spoke to the occupants and due to observations made, a search under the misuse of drugs act was conducted.
A small quantity of what was believed to be marijuana was found, the lawyer added.
A defence lawyer stressed that it was a "small amount" of cannabis, about three grams.
He said the defendant was 18 at the time of the incident and had cooperated with the police..
Advertisement
Advertisement
Judge Mullan made a destruction order in respect of the cannabis.