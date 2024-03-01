Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jake Verner collided with the victim’s Volkswagen Passat after using the hard shoulder to undertake other vehicles at speed on a stretch of road near Ballymoney, a judge was told.

Prosecution counsel claimed: “It was only by the grace of God that he didn’t kill a woman and her child.”

Verner, 18, from Tirgarvil Road in Maghera, faces charges of aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, dangerous driving, having no insurance, driving with excess alcohol and while disqualified in connection with the incident on February 23.

The court heard he was behind the wheel of a Nissan Micra involved in the two-vehicle collision on the Ballybogey Road.

Witnesses said the car went onto the hard shoulder to pass five other vehicles before “rear-ending” into the Passat driven by a woman travelling with her two-year-old child.

They suffered no serious injuries but were left badly shaken by the crash.

Significant damage was caused to the Micra which Verner had allegedly taken from a friend without her consent.

It was disclosed that he has admitted all of the offences except unlawfully taking the vehicle, maintaining that he was given permission to drive it.

Opposing his application for bail, the prosecutor submitted: “This is his fourth drink-driving incident in 15 days. He’s only 18 but he knows exactly what he’s doing, he knows it’s wrong.”

Thomas McKeever, defending, told the court Verner is an alcoholic and remorseful about what happened.

“It’s quite rare for someone of that age to have that level of insight,” the barrister said.

“These matters are almost self-destructive, but the issue is they are bringing other members of the public into contact with him and his vehicle.”

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan expressed concern at the alleged escalation in offending.

“I can’t put out of my mind that four of those drink-driving incidents occurred in two weeks,” she said.

“This could be a cry for help, but at the same time there is a serious risk to the public.”

Adjourning the bail application, Dame Siobhan stressed that a plan for dealing with Verner’s alcoholism must be in place before any decision is taken on releasing him from custody.