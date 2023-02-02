A woman who failed to provide a specimen of breath when asked by the police, has lost her licence for 12 months.

Twenty-eight-year-old Catherine Young from Hawthorne Avenue, Maghera, was fined a total of £250 for failure to provide the specimen and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

She was fined a further £50 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing a quantity of cannabis.

District Judge Alan White made a destruction order in respect of the cannabis.

The case was heard at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that on the afternoon of December 17 last, police received a report of a suspected drunk driver at Moneymore.

Prosecuting counsel said the reporting person had seen the defendant park at a house and get out and check the offside of her vehicle for damage.

The lawyer said the person approached the defendant as she had bruising to her face and took her into her home and called the police.

Counsel said the defendant was asked by police three times to provide a specimen of breath, but failed to comply and was arrested.

She said in a search of her vehicle police found a small quantity of cannabis.

The lawyer said the defendant was taken to Antrim Hospital, where she again refused to provide a specimen.

Defence counsel Liam McStay said the defendant was a young mother with small children.

He explained that at the time she was very emotional and experiencing mental health issues.