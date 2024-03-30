Magherafelt court told drink driver was more than four times over the limit

A drink driver who was more than four times over the limit, has been disqualified from driving for seven years at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 30th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mariusz Kucinski (35) from Hall Crescent in Maghera was also given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for three years for driving with excess alcohol, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Kucinski was fined £100 for possessing cannabis.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer told Kucinski he must not get behind the wheel of a car or he "would end up going to the Crown Court”.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Most Popular
Read More
Mid Ulster primary schools and community volunteers join forces to help improve ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Archer, who said Kucinski had five previous convictions for drink driving, that it was clear he has an alcohol problem which he needed to deal with.

The court heard the offences were detected at St Lurach’s Road, Maghera, on September 26 last, and that the defendant provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 146 mcgs

A defence lawyer stressed the defendant is trying to get help for his alcohol issues.