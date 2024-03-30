Magherafelt court told drink driver was more than four times over the limit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mariusz Kucinski (35) from Hall Crescent in Maghera was also given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for three years for driving with excess alcohol, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.
Kucinski was fined £100 for possessing cannabis.
Deputy District Judge Brian Archer told Kucinski he must not get behind the wheel of a car or he "would end up going to the Crown Court”.
Mr Archer, who said Kucinski had five previous convictions for drink driving, that it was clear he has an alcohol problem which he needed to deal with.
The court heard the offences were detected at St Lurach’s Road, Maghera, on September 26 last, and that the defendant provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 146 mcgs
A defence lawyer stressed the defendant is trying to get help for his alcohol issues.