Magherafelt court told drink driver was more than four times over the limit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mariusz Kucinski (35) from Hall Crescent in Maghera was also given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for three years for driving with excess alcohol, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Kucinski was fined £100 for possessing cannabis.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer told Kucinski he must not get behind the wheel of a car or he "would end up going to the Crown Court”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Archer, who said Kucinski had five previous convictions for drink driving, that it was clear he has an alcohol problem which he needed to deal with.

The court heard the offences were detected at St Lurach’s Road, Maghera, on September 26 last, and that the defendant provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 146 mcgs