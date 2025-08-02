A security alert in the Gulf Terrace area of Magherafelt has now ended after a controlled explosion was carried out on a suspicious object.

However, the incident, which led to neighbouring residents being evacuated from their home overnight, has been strongly condemned.

Detective Sergeant Reid, said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object outside a residential property at around 7.20pm on Saturday, 2nd August.

“Officers attended the scene and a safety operation was put in place. The road was closed to motorists and a number of local residents had to be evacuated from their homes overnight.

“Ammunition Technical Officers determined that the object may have been a viable explosive device and carried out a controlled explosion, before residents were able to return to their homes on Sunday morning.”

Detective Sergeant Reid continued: “This was an extremely distressing experience for residents, who had to deal with the fear of this device in their community alongside the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes.

“The device has been taken away for further examination and detectives are keen to establish the circumstances surrounding this report.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1410 02/08/25.”

A report or information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

Meanwhile, SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has hit out at whoever was behind the incident. He said: “The people at Golf Terrace were out of their homes from 7 o’clock last night until just after 4 o’clock this morning.

"I was on site with residents until the early hours, and I want to pay tribute to the community for their patience, resilience, and cooperation during what was a deeply distressing and unacceptable disruption to their lives.

“There is absolutely no justification for bringing this type of fear and disorder into our community."