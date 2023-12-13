A South Derry driver who failed to stop at a crossroads and crashed into the side of vehicle, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Thirty-three-year-old Gerald Anthony Kevin, of Ballyriff Road, Magherafelt, was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender's levy for aggravated taking and causing damage, driving while disqualified and having no insurance, and careless driving.

Imposing the penalties District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Kevin he had been previously disqualified in the south of Ireland and should not have been driving.

"I never understand why motorists who have been disqualified think they can get away with driving as they end up getting caught," she said.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that on May 11 this year at approximately 6.52am, police received a report of a two-vehicle injury road traffic collision at the Rockbrook Road crossroads, Ballyronan, and an ambulance was on the scene when they arrived.

Prosecuting counsel said the injured party, who suffered whiplash, said he had been driving along when the defendant’s vehicle, which was travelling at speed, failed to stop at the junction and crashed into his vehicle.

The lawyer said police noted substantial damage to the front of the defendant’s vehicle and checks showed he had no insurance and was disqualified.

He said Kevin told police he had been going “a wee bit too fast over the hill and could not get stopped in time due to a failure of the ABS system”.