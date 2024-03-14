Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry McKee, aged 23, of The Brambles, Magherafelt, faces two charges of common assault, assault on a police constable, disorderly behaviour at Mullaghboy Crescent in Magherafelt, and criminal damage relating to a window and door on January 20 this year.

Barry Christopher McKee, aged 51, of the same address, faces one charge of common assault of a male on the same date.

A police officer told the court that he believed he could connect the accused to all the charges.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Defence solicitor Donal Heron said he had just received the papers in the case and asked the court for a week to consider them.