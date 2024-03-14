Magherafelt father and son accused of public order offences
Barry McKee, aged 23, of The Brambles, Magherafelt, faces two charges of common assault, assault on a police constable, disorderly behaviour at Mullaghboy Crescent in Magherafelt, and criminal damage relating to a window and door on January 20 this year.
Barry Christopher McKee, aged 51, of the same address, faces one charge of common assault of a male on the same date.
A police officer told the court that he believed he could connect the accused to all the charges.
Defence solicitor Donal Heron said he had just received the papers in the case and asked the court for a week to consider them.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan released both men on bail of £300 each until March 20, with the condition that they have no contact either directly or indirectly, with the alleged injuried parties.