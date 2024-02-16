Magherafelt gym owner given six-month driving ban on 'totting up' of penalty points
Shane Maguire, aged 40, from College Gardens, Magherafelt, admitted having no insurance, failing to produce his licence, on December 13, 2022 and two counts of speeding on dates in April and June last year.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Maguire that he would be disqualified on the totting up of penalty points.
Defence lawyer Michael Forde said the defendant admitted the offences and it was "very unfortunate" for him as an industrious man who runs his own gym in Magherafelt.
Mr Forde said the defendant is an only son and had been coming back from his father's property in Stewartstown when the speeding offences occurred.
He explained that with so much going on in his life at this time, the defendant had made "an oversight" with regard to his insurance.