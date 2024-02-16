Magherafelt gym owner given six-month driving ban on 'totting up' of penalty points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shane Maguire, aged 40, from College Gardens, Magherafelt, admitted having no insurance, failing to produce his licence, on December 13, 2022 and two counts of speeding on dates in April and June last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Maguire that he would be disqualified on the totting up of penalty points.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said the defendant admitted the offences and it was "very unfortunate" for him as an industrious man who runs his own gym in Magherafelt.

Mr Forde said the defendant is an only son and had been coming back from his father's property in Stewartstown when the speeding offences occurred.