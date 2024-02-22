Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lorry driver William Dowie from Leckagh Drive in Magherafelt, admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to report a damage-only accident on December 11, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that local police received a report from the injured party that he had left his car outside his property and when he returned after December 11 he found there were “dents and scratches” to the front of the vehicle.

The lawyer said the incident was captured on the injured party's CCTV which was later viewed by police.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the complainant had been away from home as his caravan was missing and Dowie had nobody to speak to about the incident.

He said Dowie had been coming down a hill and skidded on ice and collided with his neighbour’s vehicle.

Mr McStay said the defendant had fully intended to speak to the complainant but it was too late as he had arrived home and reported the collision to the police.

He explained Dowie worked as a lorry driver and came back to Magherafelt at weekends.

Mr McStay pleaded with the court to “keep the penalty points to a minimum” as they could affect the defendant’s lorry licence.