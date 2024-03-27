Magherafelt man (36) pleads not guilty to three counts of sexual assault

A Magherafelt man has pleaded not guilty to three charges of sexual assault.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:10 GMT
Christopher David Kerr (36), from Golf Terrace in the town, is accused of intentionally touching a female, the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching, and he did not reasonably believe that she had consented.

The alleged offences happened on December 23 last.

The case was adjourned at Magherafelt Magistrates Court until April 3 to fix a date for a contest.