Sean Conway (33), with an address at Church Street in the town, is in custody on charges of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and making a threat to destroy the property on April 23 last.
A detective constable claimed Conway told police he had gone into the restaurant through a back door because he had been disturbed by the noise.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The officer said he struck the manager over the back with an iron bar and then made a threat that he would "wreck the place" before leaving. She said police later found the iron bar in his property and arrested him.
Objecting to a bail application, the officer said the defendant would be residing "about a dozen steps" from the restaurant.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan refused the application and adjourned the case until July 19.