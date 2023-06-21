A Magherafelt man allegedly struck the manager of a restaurant over the back with an iron bar, the local magistrates court was told on Wednesday.

Sean Conway (33), with an address at Church Street in the town, is in custody on charges of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and making a threat to destroy the property on April 23 last.

A detective constable claimed Conway told police he had gone into the restaurant through a back door because he had been disturbed by the noise.

The officer said he struck the manager over the back with an iron bar and then made a threat that he would "wreck the place" before leaving. She said police later found the iron bar in his property and arrested him.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Objecting to a bail application, the officer said the defendant would be residing "about a dozen steps" from the restaurant.