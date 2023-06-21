Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Magherafelt man accused of striking restaurant manager with iron bar

A Magherafelt man allegedly struck the manager of a restaurant over the back with an iron bar, the local magistrates court was told on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:14 BST

Sean Conway (33), with an address at Church Street in the town, is in custody on charges of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and making a threat to destroy the property on April 23 last.

A detective constable claimed Conway told police he had gone into the restaurant through a back door because he had been disturbed by the noise.

The officer said he struck the manager over the back with an iron bar and then made a threat that he would "wreck the place" before leaving. She said police later found the iron bar in his property and arrested him.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Objecting to a bail application, the officer said the defendant would be residing "about a dozen steps" from the restaurant.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/watch-cancer-focus-ni-are-looki...

District Judge Oonagh Mullan refused the application and adjourned the case until July 19.