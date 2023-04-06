Register
Magherafelt man assaulted wife in dispute over preference for dinner

A Magherafelt man pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife after a dispute arose over preference for dinner.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST

Thomas Gerard Shivers (55), whose address was given as Grange Road, also admitted criminal damage and engaging in behaviour which amounted to domestic abuse between December 21, 2022 and January 2.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (April 5) it was reported to the police on January 1 at approximately 4.30pm that the defendant had assaulted his wife.

The lawyer said she had been coming down stairs carrying a tray of cups and bowls when there was a dispute over preference for dinner, and the defendant had struck her causing her to hit her head against a glass picture on the wall and drop the crockery.

Bishop Street Courthouse.Bishop Street Courthouse.
The lawyer said the injured party sustained redness to her face and a laceration to her right index finger as a result of the incident.

Interjecting, Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said this was a case which he believed would benefit from a pre-sentence report.

He told Shivers, who was not professionally represented, the Probation Service would suggest various courses that he would have to go on.

Mr Prenter told the defendant to cooperate with the Probation Service as it was to his benefit to do so, and to attend appointments when requested.

In response to a question from the judge, prosecuting counsel said there had been previous domestic incidents.

The judge adjourned the case for the report and ordered the defendant to attend court on May 17.