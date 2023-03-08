A Magherafelt motorist caught driving with no insurance on two occasions within weeks of each other, has been banned from driving for six months.

Paul Eric Cecil Johnston (36) from Salter’s Bridge, was also fined a total of £500 with a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the offences.

He was fined a further £200 for having no Vehicle Test Certificate on both occasions.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that the offences came to light when police stopped a Ford Transit van at Ballyconnelly Road, Cullybackey, on July 26 and at Moneymore Road / Rainey Street, Magherafelt, on August 12 last year.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is Held.

Johnston did not appear in court and was not professionally represented.

District Judge Peter Magill said he would deal with the matters.