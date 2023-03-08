Paul Eric Cecil Johnston (36) from Salter’s Bridge, was also fined a total of £500 with a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the offences.
He was fined a further £200 for having no Vehicle Test Certificate on both occasions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that the offences came to light when police stopped a Ford Transit van at Ballyconnelly Road, Cullybackey, on July 26 and at Moneymore Road / Rainey Street, Magherafelt, on August 12 last year.
Johnston did not appear in court and was not professionally represented.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Peter Magill said he would deal with the matters.
Mr Magill adjourned a charge against Johnston of failing to produce his driving licence to police on July 26, until April 5 in the event of an appeal.