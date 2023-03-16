Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
3 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
8 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
10 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Magherafelt man ends up in court for sending abusive email to ex-wife

A Magherafelt man who sent an abusive email to his ex-wife, was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

Marcin Miso (45), of Manor Mews, admitted a charge using a public electronic communications network to send a message for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety on January 30 last.

Counsel prosecuting said on February 3 last, the complainant attended Magherafelt police station and raised a number of problems about her ex-husband, the defendant.

She said the injured party had received an email with the address ‘Tasmanian devil’ in which she was called a “whore” and containing details of other incidents that happened during the summer.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said the defendant was later interviewed by police and admitted sending the email as he wanted the complainant to leave his son alone.

Defence lawyer Dean Mooney said the defendant accepted the language in the email was “unacceptable”.

Read More
Mid Ulster residents urged to take part in the ‘Big Spring Clean’

The judge also imposed a restraining order for two years.