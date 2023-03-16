A Magherafelt man who sent an abusive email to his ex-wife, was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Marcin Miso (45), of Manor Mews, admitted a charge using a public electronic communications network to send a message for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety on January 30 last.

Counsel prosecuting said on February 3 last, the complainant attended Magherafelt police station and raised a number of problems about her ex-husband, the defendant.

She said the injured party had received an email with the address ‘Tasmanian devil’ in which she was called a “whore” and containing details of other incidents that happened during the summer.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said the defendant was later interviewed by police and admitted sending the email as he wanted the complainant to leave his son alone.

Defence lawyer Dean Mooney said the defendant accepted the language in the email was “unacceptable”.